Advertisement

KCHD sees sharp increase in HIV cases among intravenous drug users

Sturm adds HIV is a treatable illness, saying that walk-ins can visit the Knox County Health Department for a test.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has reported the number of positive cases of HIV among intravenous drug users in Knox County tripled in one year. In the last five years, the average number of cases in that category remained at 19.6% but jumped to 57% in 2021.

The Knox County Health Department said it was working with healthcare providers in East Tennessee to increase testing and screenings for people who are engaging in what they call “risky behavior.” Roberta Sturm, Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness with The Knox County Health Department, explained the process.

“The most important thing is that individuals need to be tested,” said Sturm. “If they think that they have been exposed, if they are someone that injects drugs, they can call us here at the health department and get more information about that. If they would like to be tested, they do not have to have an appointment, they can just walk in our front door, and we’ll get them tested, and that way, we can talk to them about prevention measures and treatment options.”

Sturm adds HIV is a treatable illness, saying that walk-ins can visit the Knox County Health Department for a test.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash
Fatal I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck kills one
Officials identify woman killed in I-40 Strawberry Plains wreck

Latest News

Rounds Of Rain This Week
A front brings in widespread rain Tuesday night.
Brief break from downpours, more rounds and flooding risks ahead
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was remembered as a funny man who loved his country.
Tenn. lawmakers propose bill to name portion of road after Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss