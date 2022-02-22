KCHD sees sharp increase in HIV cases among intravenous drug users

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department has reported the number of positive cases of HIV among intravenous drug users in Knox County tripled in one year. In the last five years, the average number of cases in that category remained at 19.6% but jumped to 57% in 2021.

The Knox County Health Department said it was working with healthcare providers in East Tennessee to increase testing and screenings for people who are engaging in what they call “risky behavior.” Roberta Sturm, Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness with The Knox County Health Department, explained the process.

“The most important thing is that individuals need to be tested,” said Sturm. “If they think that they have been exposed, if they are someone that injects drugs, they can call us here at the health department and get more information about that. If they would like to be tested, they do not have to have an appointment, they can just walk in our front door, and we’ll get them tested, and that way, we can talk to them about prevention measures and treatment options.”

Sturm adds HIV is a treatable illness, saying that walk-ins can visit the Knox County Health Department for a test.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.