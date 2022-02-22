Advertisement

Knox County Rescue locates lost hikers who got disoriented in the dark on House Mountain

Rescue squads were searching for a pair of lost hikers on House Mountain, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rescuers with the Knox County Rescue Squad responded to House Mountain Monday to search for a pair of lost hikers, according to officials with the agency.

Officials said the 25-year-old hikers got disoriented in the dark.

“Knox County Rescue personnel located 2 young adults at the top of the West Overlook Trail on House Mountain,” one rescuer told WVLT News. “The individuals had gone hiking earlier, but were unable to locate the trail to come back down the mountain due to trail conditions and minimal lighting.”

The rescuer said the hikers were walked down the mountain on a secure access road.

The hikers were on the mountain for about six hours, according to the rescuer.

Neither of them were injured.

