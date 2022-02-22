Advertisement

Knox County Schools selects new superintendent

Dr. Jon Rysewyk
Dr. Jon Rysewyk(KCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board selected the district’s new superintendent Tuesday evening after months of narrowing down candidates. The board ultimately decided to give Dr. Jon Rysewyk the position.

Rysewyk won the position in a 6-2 vote.

Dr. Rysewyk was an internal candidate who previously worked as Knox County’s Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer. During his interview process, Dr. Rysewyk emphasized his skills at improving education, citing his time working at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Dr. Rysewyk said during his interview process that he managed to take the graduation rate at Austin-East from 43.6% to around 80%. He wants to focus on building a support structure for students with smart staffing strategies.

“I’m the person who’s situated best through relationships, through experience in the district, through the relationship I have with our school leaders, from someone who’s been through our system, And has had their students in our system,” he said.

Dr. Rysewyk also said he’s prepared to start strong from his first day on the job. “I would be able to hit the ground running day one when Mr. Thomas retires. Knowing this, I know being the guy on the inside is kind of like, ok, do you have the vision to be able to look into where we are and be objective about it. And I would tell you that if you look at my track record, I’ve been objective everywhere I’ve gone,” he said.

Dr. Rysewyk will start his new position on July 1.

