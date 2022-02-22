Advertisement

Kyle Grainger virtually visits Northview Primary

Virtual visits are an option to get the First Alert Weather Team in your school.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert Weather Team is busy visiting schools both in person and virtually. Kyle Grainger spent his morning speaking to students via Zoom from Northview Primary School.

Kindergarten students there have been studying weather and they asked Kyle to come speak about how he monitors and forecast the weather.

They were interested in hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. If you want a meteorologist to speak at your school feel free to send a message.

Kyle met virtually with Northview Primary School in Kodak on Tuesday.
Kyle met virtually with Northview Primary School in Kodak on Tuesday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

