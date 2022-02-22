Advertisement

Legend Ricky Skaggs to perform concert in Gatlinburg

Skaggs to perform in Gatlinburg as part of the Tennessee Songwriters Week this weekend
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grammy Award Winning and bluegrass music legend Ricky Skaggs is set to perform in Gatlinburg this weekend. Skaggs said this is first trip back to the mountains to perform or vacation in more than two years.

His performance as part of Tennessee Songwriters Week will be at the Mills Auditorium at the Gatlinburg Convention Center this Saturday at 8 P.M. He says he’s excited to be back in Gatlinburg and performing with other songwriters.

“Just encouraging songwriters to write what’s in their heart. Don’t try to write what someone else has written already. You know, just write what god gives you. It is a gift I think and I’m excited,” said Skaggs.

Tennessee Songwriters Week is a statewide celebration that supports music venues, generates awareness of songwriters’ contributions to Tennessee.(Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Skaggs says he plans on doing all of his traditional favorites with the Kentucky Thunder band. The whole songwriters week is designed to bring awareness to songwriters impacts to Tennessee.

Only 800 tickets will be sold starting at $45 and $55 and can be purchased at Gatlinburg.com/RickySkaggs.

