Oak Ridge Police looking for missing man

Officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department are looking for a missing man somewhere in the Melton Hill Lake area.
Arthur Lee
Arthur Lee(ORPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Arthur Lee, 59, was last seen Sunday and may have been near Melton Lake Drive and Melton Lake Peninsula, a release from the ORPD said.

“ORPD, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) began searching for Lee around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) assisted in the search with its boat on Melton Hill Lake,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-425-4399.

