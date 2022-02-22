Advertisement

Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children

On Sunday at around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to 1341 Jourolman Avenue to the report of a possible shooting.
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
By Paige Hill
Feb. 22, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after officers found drugs and guns in a vehicle that he claimed was his, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

On Sunday at around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to 1341 Jourolman Avenue to the report of a possible shooting. They spotted a vehicle with the same description as the “getaway” vehicle upon arrival.

Inside the vehicle, officers reportedly found three adults and four children. After the adults were safely detained, an officer and K-9 searched the car, which yielded two firearms, one of which was allegedly reported stolen.

Almost 10 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, 3.75 grams of a brown powder substance believed to be heroin, and a digital scale was also found in the car.

After officers ran a records check on the adults, it was reportedly found that Jermaine Hayes, 31, was wanted for a felony aggravated stalking warrant. A search of the suspect revealed one and a half orange pills believed to be ecstasy in his front pocket, according to the report.

Hayes reportedly admitted to police that the guns and heroin were his; however, he told officers that someone else in the area had been shooting, and he was attempting to hide the weapons for them.

He was charged with possession of a firearm intent to go armed - a dangerous felony.

