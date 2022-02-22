Remembering a leader of one of the first Knoxville African-American Girl Scout Troops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Girl Scouts, Feb. 22 is ‘World Thinking Day,’ an International day honoring friendship and global sisterhood. Mildred Netherland contributed greatly to that sisterhood in Knoxville, starting one of Knoxville’s first African-American Girl Scout Troops.

Netherland has been described as an incredible woman who served as an educator in Knoxville.

As a memento of her contribution to the Knoxville community, her original girl scouts uniform she wore as a scout leader in 1972 is saved at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. The green uniform has her original name badge and buttons.

In the 1940s Netherland made history as she helped organize Knoxville’s first Black girl scout troop in the Austin Homes and College Homes communities. She became a leader of Senior Troop 76, before leading Intermediate Troop 65.

Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Center says she was Netherland was a force within the Knoxville community, even serving as a board member for the center.

“I think what she saw was a need that was not being fulfilled and she knew that these young girls needed the opportunity to engage in this kind of activity. So from teaching them how to be a young lady to sisterhood to love, to community to give,” shared Kesler.

Netherland was also known in the Night Hawks neighborhood, organizing troops, helping leaders understand council policies, consulting with age-level problems, and many more issues.

She attended Austin High School and graduated from Knoxville College with a bachelor’s in elementary education.

She later received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Columbia University in New York.

She passed in 2008 at the age of 91.

