Sevier County fire crews respond to Webb Mountain brush fire

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County fire crews responded to a brush fire in the Henry Town and Rocky Flats area of Webb Mountain Monday, according to officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Crews later located the fire near Bear Wallow Way, Shady Gap Way, and Suttons Road of Webb Mountain.

“This fire is slow-moving in a rural area,” officials said. “No immediate threats to structures at this time.”

This is a developing story.

