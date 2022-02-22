Tenn. lawmakers propose bill to name portion of road after Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee bill has been proposed to name a section of road in Knox County after a fallen East Tennessee soldier who died in Afghanistan, according to documents.

Staff Sgt. Knauss, 23, was one of 13 service members who died in a suicide bombing in August 2021 as the United States was withdrawing from Afghanistan. Until his last breath, he assisted Americans and Afghan refugees who wanted to leave the country.

The bill, HB1921, proposed that a segment of Tazewell Pike in the Corryton, Knox County be named “SSG Ryan C. Knauss Memorial Highway” to recognize and honor the life of the East Tennessee hero.

The portion of the road would begin at the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Henegar Road and end at the intersection of Gibbs Road. The legislation notes that the Tennessee Department of Transportation would be directed to place signs and markers designating the segment if passed.

Representative Dave Wright (R-Corryton) and Senator Becky Duncan Massey (R- Knoxville) both supported the bill.

The Gibbs High School graduate was a member of the 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne), and made the ultimate sacrifice in action.

“Ryan was the embodiment of an Army Special Operations Forces soldier, a testament to the professionalism of the non-commissioned officer corps, and a steadfast husband and teammate. His loss is devastating to our formation and Army family,” said Col. Jeremy Mushtare, commander of the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne).

If passed, this won’t be the first designation in his honor. In November, it was announced that a pedestrian bridge would be built and named after Staff Sgt. Knauss at Gibbs High School.

Honoring Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

