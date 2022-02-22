Twos-day: A big day for weddings in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s date may not seem very important to you, but for brides and grooms working to make sure they always remember their wedding date, 2-22-22 was the perfect time to say ‘I do.’

It’s a day Kristy Dunn and Jesse Sorrell have been planning for months.

“We started planning back in November, but it’s been a while,” said Dunn just before her wedding ceremony. “I thought it would be really neat cool to have a date that would be really awesome to remember 2-22-22.”

It was this specific date that caught their attention and hundreds of other couples who got hitched on this date.

At Wedding Bell Chapel, they had to start turning couples away once time slots filled up.

“They want something to be able to remember. They want her met him to stand out. And also for the husband. I think it’s easier for them remember their anniversary quite frankly,” said Pastor Dale Workman with Wedding Bell Chapel.

Workman said he’ll do, ironically, about 22 weddings on Tuesday. He reminded each couple the secret to a long lasting love.

“Kiss each other a lot. You know, if you don’t kiss each other, somebody else probably will,” said Workman.

Wedding Bell chapel had people not only schedule months in advance, but some walkups as well.

Wedding Bell Chapel says they’ve done as many as 5,000 weddings in a year.

