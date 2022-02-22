Advertisement

Whitley County man charged with kidnapping girl he met on Snapchat

Charles Durham
Charles Durham(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitley County man has been hit with several charges including kidnapping, and sexual abuse according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say 41-year-old Charles Durham met an underage girl on Snapchat and took her to his house, after meeting her at the end of her street.

They say Durham then held her there for two days and would not let her leave. Troopers indicate another girl was there as well but it is not clear if he will face more charges related to the second girls.

Durham was charged with kidnapping, unlawful transaction with a minor, sexual abuse, and fourth-degree assault. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

