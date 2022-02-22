Woman accused of stealing money from woman with dementia to buy crack cocaine, report shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman has been arrested for reportedly taking advantage of a woman’s cognitive state in order to get money to buy crack cocaine, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment for a welfare check investigation on a 70-year-old woman suffering from dementia, officials said. Upon arrival, the woman’s family reportedly connected with officers saying that a friend and neighbor, Linda Brown, who cared for the woman, had stolen almost $300 from her.

The woman with dementia stated that she remembered going to the store with Brown and being placed in a corner but did not remember leaving with groceries, according to the report.

After the woman and family showed officers the transactions on the debit card, they went to Brown’s residence. The 52-year-old woman allegedly saw the officers and “immediately started to cry.” Investigators went inside Brown’s house, who said she was not going to lie and continued to confess that she had taken care of sharp “because of her diminished mental condition,” the documents reported.

Brown reportedly told officers that she intentionally and knowingly went to the grocery store four times to get money off the woman’s debit card. When asked, officers said she told them it was all spent on crack cocaine that she smoked with another person in an apartment.

Brown was charged with fraud and financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person.

