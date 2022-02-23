Advertisement

12-year-old Maryville boy blazes bluegrass trail

Wyatt Ellis will perform on Wednesday night at Ol’ Red for Tennessee Songwriter’s Week.
Wyatt Ellis mandolin player playing at the Rocky Branch Mountain Music Club.
Wyatt Ellis mandolin player playing at the Rocky Branch Mountain Music Club.(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wyatt Ellis is a 12-year-old from Maryville who plays the mandolin. Magazines like Bluegrass Today and The Bluegrass Standard have recognized his talent at such a young age.

The boy will perform his original tune “Blue Smoke” on Wednesday night at Ole Red for the Tennessee Songwriter’s Festival.

Three years ago, Ellis started playing the instrument during a jam session at the Rocky Branch Mountain Music Club. His love of bluegrass music turned into a passion, and during the pandemic, he focused on tuning his mandolin skills.

He looked for opportunities to connect with his mentors online and received apprenticeships from bluegrass legends like Bobby Osborne, Paul Brewster, and Sierra Hull. Ellis has started writing his own bluegrass album, featuring some of his mentors.

So far, he has written over 60 instrumentals and several songs with lyrics.

Ellis was recently awarded a scholarship to The Kentucky School of Bluegrass.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four arrested outside of Powell Walmart for littering and theft
Homelessness in Powell sees major uptick
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children

Latest News

Soaky Mountain shooting
Bond increased to $500K for woman charged in fatal Soaky Mountain shooting
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Mom speaks out after forklift kills her 15-year-old son
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Jacob Harmon, 15; Joshua Harmon, 12; Amber Harmon, 8.
Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 missing kids