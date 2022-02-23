12-year-old Maryville boy blazes bluegrass trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wyatt Ellis is a 12-year-old from Maryville who plays the mandolin. Magazines like Bluegrass Today and The Bluegrass Standard have recognized his talent at such a young age.

The boy will perform his original tune “Blue Smoke” on Wednesday night at Ole Red for the Tennessee Songwriter’s Festival.

Three years ago, Ellis started playing the instrument during a jam session at the Rocky Branch Mountain Music Club. His love of bluegrass music turned into a passion, and during the pandemic, he focused on tuning his mandolin skills.

He looked for opportunities to connect with his mentors online and received apprenticeships from bluegrass legends like Bobby Osborne, Paul Brewster, and Sierra Hull. Ellis has started writing his own bluegrass album, featuring some of his mentors.

So far, he has written over 60 instrumentals and several songs with lyrics.

Ellis was recently awarded a scholarship to The Kentucky School of Bluegrass.

