14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-year-old boy is facing several charges after a deadly vehicle crash in Memphis.
The accident happened Tuesday at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was critically injured.
The teen is charged with the following:
- Two counts of vehicular homicide
- Three counts of aggravated assault
- Driver to exercise due care
- Reckless driving
- Child curfew
- No driver’s license
- Violation of financial responsibility law
The 14-year-old’s identity has not been released.
