14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-year-old boy is facing several charges after a deadly vehicle crash in Memphis.

The accident happened Tuesday at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was critically injured.

The teen is charged with the following:

Two counts of vehicular homicide

Three counts of aggravated assault

Driver to exercise due care

Reckless driving

Child curfew

No driver’s license

Violation of financial responsibility law

The 14-year-old’s identity has not been released.

