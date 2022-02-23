Advertisement

Affordable child clothes and more coming to Knoxville

The sale will include clothing, shoes and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for an affordable spot to pick up baby clothes, kids toys and more, then you’re in luck; the Picky Chick Consignment sale is coming to Knoxville Thursday.

The sale will include clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.

“As a mom to be able to save that much money - and it’s not just a money saver, it’s a time saver as well because I truly get just about everything that my kids need for the upcoming season without having to go shopping every other weekend because I’ve planned and know where they’re going to be,” Wilson said.

The doors will open Thursday at 10 a.m., but there is a presale Wednesday night open to anyone who donates $5.00 to charity.

