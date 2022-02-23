Bond increased to $500K for woman charged in fatal Soaky Mountain shooting

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The bond for a woman indicted on charges following a fatal shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark has been increased an additional $150,000, according to court records obtained by WVLT News.

Sarah Romine, 31, was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and five reckless endangerment charges, according to court documents.

Romine was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the release. Those charges were upgraded in January, records show.

On Tuesday, the woman appeared in front of a judge, who granted a motion filed by the District Attorney’s office to increase the bond to $500,000. The increase was due to the fact she was arrested on a second-degree murder charge that was upgraded, according to officials.

Sevierville Police officers responded to the shooting just after the park closed on July 31. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, identified as Kelsy Cook, 24, and Angie Russell, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cook was airlifted to UT Medical Center and was pronounced dead later that evening, officials said in a release. Russell’s injury was non-life-threatening, officials said.

Kelsy Cook, 24, was killed at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting (Kelsy Cook Facebook)

Soaky Mountain is a 50-acre attraction that opened in 2020. The park is estimated to have 400,000 visitors annually and brings 100,000 new visitors to Sevier County, according to officials with the park.

Romine is currently in Sevier County Jail and has not bonded out. Her next court appearance will be on Apr. 26.

