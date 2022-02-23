Advertisement

Bond increased to $500K for woman charged in fatal Soaky Mountain shooting

Sarah Romine, 31, was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and five reckless endangerment charges.
Sevierville Police officers responded to the shooting just after the park closed on Jul. 31.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The bond for a woman indicted on charges following a fatal shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark has been increased an additional $150,000, according to court records obtained by WVLT News.

Sarah Romine, 31, was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and five reckless endangerment charges, according to court documents.

Romine was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the release. Those charges were upgraded in January, records show.

On Tuesday, the woman appeared in front of a judge, who granted a motion filed by the District Attorney’s office to increase the bond to $500,000. The increase was due to the fact she was arrested on a second-degree murder charge that was upgraded, according to officials.

Sevierville Police officers responded to the shooting just after the park closed on July 31. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, identified as Kelsy Cook, 24, and Angie Russell, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cook was airlifted to UT Medical Center and was pronounced dead later that evening, officials said in a release. Russell’s injury was non-life-threatening, officials said.

Kelsy Cook, 24, was killed at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting
Kelsy Cook, 24, was killed at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting(Kelsy Cook Facebook)

Soaky Mountain is a 50-acre attraction that opened in 2020. The park is estimated to have 400,000 visitors annually and brings 100,000 new visitors to Sevier County, according to officials with the park.

Romine is currently in Sevier County Jail and has not bonded out. Her next court appearance will be on Apr. 26.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four arrested outside of Powell Walmart for littering and theft
Homelessness in Powell sees major uptick
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children

Latest News

Wyatt Ellis mandolin player playing at the Rocky Branch Mountain Music Club.
12-year-old Maryville boy blazes bluegrass trail
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Mom speaks out after forklift kills her 15-year-old son
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Jacob Harmon, 15; Joshua Harmon, 12; Amber Harmon, 8.
Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 missing kids