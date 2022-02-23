Advertisement

Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 missing kids

By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office in Northeast Tennessee announced it was looking for three missing siblings Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, three kids under the age of 15 went missing on Friday, Feb. 18, and may be in an older silver Subaru.

Jacob Harmon, 15, is approximately 5′6″, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing camo pants and a black jacket.

Joshua Harmon, 12, is approximately 5′2″, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

Amber Harmon, 8, is approximately 4 foot tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas, according to officials.

The Carter County Sheriff asks that those will information regarding the children’s whereabouts call the sheriff’s office at 423-542-1845.

These children may now be in an older silver Subaru. If you have any information on their location, please contact us.

Posted by Carter County Tennessee Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

