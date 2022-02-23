Doctors say COVID could be causing heart issues

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people who have recovered from COVID have complaints about new health issues occurring in the recovery process.

Doctors are seeing an increase in patients complain about heart issues that could be related to previously having COVID.

“COVID is a muti-organ system disease, its not just the lungs, it definitely affects the heart. When you’re actually sick with it, you can get inflammation called myocarditis, you can get an inflammation of the surrounding of the heart called pericarditis, you can even get problems in the electrical pattern of the heart because of that inflammation,” Dr. David Worthy at Baptist Health Corbin said.

There are several case studies looking into the after effects on the heart COVID might have. There is no definite answer at the moment, but doctors say if you are experiencing this, you are not alone.

“We see some patients who have had previous heart issues or heart failure that complain about COVID complications to the heart, but we are also seeing patients that never had heart issues complain,” Dr. Worthy said.

