Family-friendly events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!

Friday, February 25th:

Free Family Night is back at Muse Knoxville. On the fourth Friday of the month, Muse Knoxville is free to the public. The events is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spots are limited and taken on a first-come-first-served basis.

Saturday, February 26th:

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is hosting its International Festival. The museum will celebrate different countries, cultures, and people through food, fun, entertainment, crafts, and more. Tickets are $12 at the door for adults and $10 for kids three to 17. Kids under two are free.

This weekend the newest and biggest dinosaurs and dragons are coming to Knoxville. Dino and Dragon Stroll is the only North American tour that lets you walk through and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and then Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Farm To Tap Festival is also this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Suttree Landing Park. Now, this event you might want to leave the kids at home. This festival will showcase more than 20 breweries from across the state and showcases beers brewed with agricultural products from Tennessee.

