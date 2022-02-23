First Alert Weather Day begins Thursday as rounds of rain add up to more flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins early Thursday as rounds of rain move in through Friday morning creating the potential for more flooding.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers move in tonight, but not as heavy or widespread as last night. Temperatures will drop to near 45 degrees. We’ll see heavier bands of rain arrive early Thursday morning and that is when our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins. A Flood Watch is also in effect through 1 p.m. Friday for areas along I-40 and north.

So the first round of widespread rain is throughout the morning and into the early afternoon hours on Thursday. It looks like the heavier bands stay along the Tennessee/Kentucky line. We’ll get a brief lull with spotty rain Thursday afternoon to evening, and a high around 60 degrees. We could even warm a little overnight, out ahead of the last wave of rain Friday morning from a cold front. That timing leaves us in the low 60s early Friday morning, with an 80% coverage in rain and storms, then dropping to the low 50s Friday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will be adding another 1-2″+ on top of the 1-2″+ we already got Tuesday night into Wednesday. In total, areas could receive 3-4″+ by Friday morning. We will be monitoring the flooding risk throughout our First Alert Weather Day Thursday into Friday morning. Gusts also pick up to around 45 mph late Thursday through early Friday, so trees can fall easier with a saturated ground.

More rain Thursday through Friday morning (WVLT)

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess. We’ll be in the mid-40s Saturday with clouds moving in yet again. Spotty rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with scattered rain and isolated snow showers in the higher elevations through early Sunday. Sunday afternoon comes with spotty showers and a high around 49 degrees.

Next week looks dry, warm, and sunny!

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-day forecast (WVLT)

