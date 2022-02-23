Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Garth Brooks is coming to Nissan Stadium.

The final tour date of Brooks’ tour will be in Nashville, and April 16 is his only Stadium Tour date in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Tickets for the show are $94.95, all-inclusive, and go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.

It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium. Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.

His previous show at Nissan Stadium was canceled due to severe weather.

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets by clicking here, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

