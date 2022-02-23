Advertisement

Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

The final tour date of Brooks’ tour will be in Nashville.
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Garth Brooks is coming to Nissan Stadium.

The final tour date of Brooks’ tour will be in Nashville, and April 16 is his only Stadium Tour date in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Tickets for the show are $94.95, all-inclusive, and go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.

His previous show at Nissan Stadium was canceled due to severe weather.

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets by clicking here, the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

