Int’l chicken farm to break ground on its first U.S. operation in Union Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the residents moving to Sharps Chapel to retire have found themselves getting right back to work. This time, there’s no monetary pay off. A group called Friends of Sharps Chapel has been busy for the last six months digging up information on Alpes Sanfer, Inc. After the Mexican corporation announced it’s replacing an 100 -acre old family farm with an eight building chicken operation.

“I want to be able to go and do my knitting, but somebody has to stand up for the right thing,” Mary Johnson, a resident, said.

The project would be the company’s first farm in the U.S. that will sell specified pathogen-free eggs to pharmaceutical companies for vaccine production.

On Wednesday, Sanfer’s poultry director addressed questions around air quality impact and overall health concerns.

“We will not use any chemical disinfectants,” Dr. Jose Luis Aviles Galvan said. “We have all the permits to start up the construction and operation of the farm. And, also, we have been in touch with state veterinarians. And the state agrees with the operation.”

The Sharpes Chapel group told WVLT News they’re not entirely opposed to the company being neighbors, it’s the idea of several million pounds of chicken manure a year they’re bringing along.

“As you can see, there is a lot of standing water and it’s not always there. It’s because we’ve had a lot of rainfall. Where does that standing water go? It goes back into the ground and affects the water table, or it flows into a nearby creek and all the creeks around here. It depends upon the watershed but it goes into north lake if you’re on this side,” Johnson said.

Dr. Aviles said the manure will not touch the ground and will instead be stored in large containers. Specialists will then remove the waste from the site, which is a process raising more eyebrows.

“In the state of Tennessee, there are no regulations that make them release the information on where that manure is going,” said Debbie Boeck, a resident. “They do not have to do that in the state of Tennessee, and I quite frankly think that’s one of the reasons they’ve come to Tennessee.”

The poultry director said they have their own reasons for calling East Tennessee home.

“The climate the weather there, the climate and also the conditions, labor conditions, costs of production etc.,” Dr. Aviles said.

They plan to break ground in May.

TDEC issued a Construction Stormwater permit for a property located at 2158 Sharps Chapel Road in November 2021 and listed there was no likely presence of threatened or endangered species in one mile radius or downstream.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.