Advertisement

Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US

TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million...
TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that Iran has returned 820,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by Poland because they were manufactured in the United States.

TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran. But officials determined 820,000 of them were manufactured in the U.S.

It was decided the vaccine doses would be returned to Poland.

With more than 135,000 total deaths from COVID-19, according to official numbers, Iran has the highest national death toll in the Middle East.

Iran has relied on Sinopharm, the state-backed Chinese vaccine, but offers citizens a smorgasbord of other shots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four arrested outside of Powell Walmart for littering and theft
Homelessness in Powell sees major uptick
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children

Latest News

FILE - Cristina Licup receives her COVID-19 booster shot where she works at the Hebrew Home at...
CDC: Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.
Americans lost nearly $6 billion to fraud last year
One in critical condition after tractor-trailer strikes hydroplaning car on I-40