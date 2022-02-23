Knox County Rescue, Rural Metro respond to 2 trapped in sinking vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire said two people were stuck in a sinking vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The sinking vehicle was reportedly at West Emory Road and Collier Road.

The agencies were on the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to officials. As of 3:55 p.m., the occupants were out of the vehicle.

Yet another example of motorist driving thru standing water. Already one car stranded....Turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/PrvYJfqlzQ — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) February 23, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.