Knoxville girl wins Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship
Nadya won the grand prize of $25,000 and will get featured in the Food Network magazine.
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A girl from Knoxville is now a champion baker. Nadya Alborz, 10, won Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship Tuesday after going head to head with other contestants in the show’s tenth season.
The sixth-grader from Clayton-Bradley Academy was one of two girls from East Tennessee who competed in the contest. 10-year-old Sarah Patel also competed in the highly regarded competition.
The school sent her well-deserved praise for the big win.
Nadya won the grand prize of $25,000 and will get featured in the Food Network magazine.
Congrats, Nadya!
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.