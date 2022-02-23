Knoxville girl wins Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A girl from Knoxville is now a champion baker. Nadya Alborz, 10, won Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship Tuesday after going head to head with other contestants in the show’s tenth season.

The sixth-grader from Clayton-Bradley Academy was one of two girls from East Tennessee who competed in the contest. 10-year-old Sarah Patel also competed in the highly regarded competition.

The school sent her well-deserved praise for the big win.

Congratulations to Nadya Alborz for winning the Kids Baking Championship! We are so proud of you!

Nadya won the grand prize of $25,000 and will get featured in the Food Network magazine.

Congrats, Nadya!

Congratulations to Nadya Alborz for winning the Kids Baking Championship! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/vQ2MRbm1kx — Clayton-Bradley Admy (@CBAstem) February 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.