Knoxville police searching for theft suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said it was looking for two theft suspects who stole from a purse in a Target Sunday.

The woman suspect reportedly took over $1,100 from a person’s purse inside of the store located at 6670 Clinton Highway in Knoxville.

After the theft occurred, police said the two suspects left the store and got into a white truck.

The suspects left in a white truck. (Knoxville Police Department)

Those with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online, via the mobile app P3 TIPS, or text **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

