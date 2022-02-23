Advertisement

Knoxville’s 2022 Virtual Diversity Job Expo is happening soon

The city of Knoxville is spearheading a Virtual Diversity Business Expo, specifically geared for minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, and veteran-owned businesses.
2022 Virtual Diversity Job Expo flyer
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Knoxville is spearheading a Virtual Diversity Business Expo, specifically geared for minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, and veteran-owned businesses.

Pamela Cotham, with the city’s small business and diversity outreach office, says this expo gives business owners an opportunity to meet local agency decision-makers, and provide opportunities for small businesses or sole proprietors to network and collaborate in order to work together and/or compete for larger contracts.

”Between our agencies our big thresholds kind of varies, but if I was a small business and someone picked up the phone to call me and place a 5,000 dollar order without having to go through the purchasing process is huge,” says Cotham

During sessions at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., the Knoxville Area Urban League will provide an update on the joint City of Knoxville and Knox County Multi-use Stadium Project, including the timeline for construction drawings and bid package information, and capacity-building training opportunities. There will also be break-out rooms for the 30 contractors who have been awarded bid packages and are looking to connect with subcontractors.

The virtual Expo is free.

The virtual event is on March 3rd from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Business owners have until next March 2 to register.

For more information and how to register, you can Contact Diversity Business Specialist Luis Garcia at 865-215-2293 or DiversityBusiness@knoxvilletn.gov or click here.

