Advertisement

Mom speaks out after forklift kills her 15-year-old son

Dalton’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help buy Jaden a headstone, among other funeral costs.
A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.
By Mary Alice Royse and Michael Warrick
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 15-year-old died Sunday afternoon by an overturned forklift, said Metro police.

According to officials, Jayden Dalton, of Nashville, died when a forklift that he was allegedly playing on/operating overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business located on 505 Davidson Street.

Police said Dalton and another teen allegedly started the engines to machinery on the lot. A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

News4 spoke to Dalton’s mother, Latasha, on Monday. She described her son as a creative, fun big brother who loved looking after his siblings.

“People would think that I had him trained like that, but that was him. That’s how he was. He cared about his siblings,” Latasha Dalton said. “[Jaden had] a very big personality. He loved to rap, dance, anything. You name it.”

Dalton’s family believes Jaden and his friends got into the back of Equipment Finders, Inc. by jumping over a barricade. Latasha remembered getting a phone call from the night of the accident and learning that Jaden had died after “donuts” on the forklift.

“I just broke down in tears, and I couldn’t take it in. It was too hard to swallow,” Latasha Dalton said. “People are [driving by] honking today, saying sorry for your loss, but that ain’t bringing him back. I mean, he was a good child, and I mean everybody loved him.”

Dalton’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help buy Jaden a headstone, among other funeral costs. If you’d like to give, visit this link.

Metro police classified his death as accidental. Maplewood High school, Jayden’s former school, sent out this statement:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four arrested outside of Powell Walmart for littering and theft
Homelessness in Powell sees major uptick
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children

Latest News

Wyatt Ellis mandolin player playing at the Rocky Branch Mountain Music Club.
12-year-old Maryville boy blazes bluegrass trail
Soaky Mountain shooting
Bond increased to $500K for woman charged in fatal Soaky Mountain shooting
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Jacob Harmon, 15; Joshua Harmon, 12; Amber Harmon, 8.
Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 missing kids