One in critical condition after tractor-trailer strikes hydroplaning car on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was critically injured after her vehicle hydroplaned into the path of a tractor-trailer on I-40 West Tuesday evening, according to a news release by the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash on I-40 West near Alcoa Highway around 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Once on the crash scene, a woman in a BMW sedan was found with severe injuries, KPD said.

The woman was reportedly transported to UT Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, it is believed that the BMW hydroplaned and crossed into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer, which struck the woman’s vehicle on its side.

Officers said that the two people in the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries.

KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators were requested to the scene based on the severity of the crash.

