Advertisement

One in critical condition after tractor-trailer strikes hydroplaning car on I-40

The woman was reportedly transported to UT Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was critically injured after her vehicle hydroplaned into the path of a tractor-trailer on I-40 West Tuesday evening, according to a news release by the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash on I-40 West near Alcoa Highway around 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Once on the crash scene, a woman in a BMW sedan was found with severe injuries, KPD said.

The woman was reportedly transported to UT Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, it is believed that the BMW hydroplaned and crossed into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer, which struck the woman’s vehicle on its side.

Officers said that the two people in the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries.

KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators were requested to the scene based on the severity of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four arrested outside of Powell Walmart for littering and theft
Homelessness in Powell sees major uptick
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children

Latest News

Roane Medical Center
Paranormal experience center to open in former Roane Medical Center building
Paranormal experience center to open in former Roane Medical Center building
Paranormal experience center to open in former Roane Medical Center building
Flood rescue in East Knox county
Woman rescued from flooded car in East Knox County
Next wave moves in early Thursday.
Soggy start today, but still two more rounds of rain and flooding risks ahead