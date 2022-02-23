Paranormal experience center to open in former Roane Medical Center building

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The old Roane Medical Center building has sat vacant for years, but a new group is coming to turn it into a paranormal experience center.

The medical center was built in the late 1930′s and was scheduled to be torn down before being leased. The medical center sits in downtown Harriman, and some said it has a history of being haunted.

“Everyone says it’s haunted,” Harriman resident Bryson Ellis said. “They say lights flicker and stuff and that they see people living in there every now and then.”

Harriman’s Industrial Development Board has leased the building to a paranormal research center headquartered in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

The group operates the old hospital as a tourist attraction. They offer personalized experiences and overnight stays, all by appointment only. Some said they’ve already had these experiences at the old Roane hospital.

Ellis said, “It’s scary. I ain’t gonna lie. They give you the real thing and make it seem like it is actually haunted.”

Many are hoping this new business will bring more revenue to the city.

“We’ll definitely see a lot of people come to the hospital now,” Ellis said.

The company is slated to take the building over March 1, and the plan is to have it up and running by mid-March.

