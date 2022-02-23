Powell businesses prepare ahead of rain knowing flooding could happen

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some businesses in Powell have thought ahead as our WVLT First Alert meteorologists have forecasted rain throughout this week.

“Water is something you really can’t control,” said Samantha Lambert, the owner of Crossroads Fitness in Powell.

She watches the creek rise to keep an eye on the rain and her business. “We kind of play it old school and we watch the creek rise,” she said.

In 2019 she remembered being out of town and friends and family noticed the parking lot had some water. Lambert thought it was going to drain, but then her sister called saying water is touching the corner of the building.

“It was a little bit stressful,” Lambert said.

She monitored her indoor and outdoor cameras as the rain reached 18 inches of standing water in the studio. “Everything was just so crazy, hectic trying to clean it all out.”

Her West Emory Road business survived. And she’s not the only one who’s noticed how heavy rain can impact a business.

“We don’t get a lot of flooding at the salon. But our biggest problem is getting to work when it floods, because it floods on both sides,” explained hairdresser and owner of Southern Sass Salon, Katie Cox, “ You have to call customers and tell them you’re going to have to come in this way, if you’re still going to come. After we try to figure out how we get into the salon.”

They both hope to stay safe.

“Not being able to come in not due to the weather but due to the fact the roads are so flooded, it’s frustrating,” said Cox. “Hopefully it won’t flood. It’s going to be very frustrating if it does.”

Crossroads Fitness still has its sandbags and tarps to use near doors, if needed.

“We’re definitely praying for the best,” said Lambert.

