Advertisement

Rain gets the best of Vols and Golden Eagles

Rain grounded out the Vols and Golden Eagles in top of the fifth.
UT Campus
UT Campus(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two-thirds of the way through the fifth inning in Tuesday’s midweek affair, rain got the better of the two teams as play was suspended.

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles got off to a soaring start with a three-run home-run in the top half of the first. The Vols would go on to respond with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

Luc Lipcius tacked on to Tennessee’s score with a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

Going into the top of the fifth the Vols lead 5-4, and after the first two outs play was suspended due to heavy rain. The two teams will finish what they started at a date to be determined later.

Weather permitting, the No. 16 Tennessee Baseball squad will be back in action tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 p.m. as they take on UNC-Ashville inside Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
Police: One killed in Alcoa Highway crash
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee

Latest News

Voice of the Lady Vols set to retire
Dearstone set to step down as “Voice of the Lady Vols”
Versus Missouri
Vols tame Tigers on the road, 80-61
Jorel Ortega
PREVIEW: Vol baseball set to take on Tennessee Tech & UNC Asheville in midweek action
Kodi Burns
Vols wide receivers coach Kodi Burns leaving for NFL