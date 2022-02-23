Rain gets the best of Vols and Golden Eagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two-thirds of the way through the fifth inning in Tuesday’s midweek affair, rain got the better of the two teams as play was suspended.

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles got off to a soaring start with a three-run home-run in the top half of the first. The Vols would go on to respond with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

Luc Lipcius tacked on to Tennessee’s score with a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

Going into the top of the fifth the Vols lead 5-4, and after the first two outs play was suspended due to heavy rain. The two teams will finish what they started at a date to be determined later.

Weather permitting, the No. 16 Tennessee Baseball squad will be back in action tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 p.m. as they take on UNC-Ashville inside Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.

