Soggy start today, but still two more rounds of rain and flooding risks ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rainfall so far this week adds up with this widespread wave early Wednesday, but two more rounds add up to greater ponding, high water, and add in gusty winds and trees can topple easier with the muddy conditions. We continue our WVLT First Alert for Thursday through Friday morning, when another 1 to 2 inches of rain moves through, adding up this week to 3 to 4 plus inches of total rainfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More widespread rain moved through last night into this morning. A Flood Watch continues until 7 AM. We’re dropping to around 54 degrees this morning.

The early downpours was a cold front, so that leaves us cooler this afternoon. We’re dropping to the upper 40s through midday, and then some mostly cloudy views and spotty showers. We’ll be around 57 degrees this afternoon, with a cool breeze.

Tonight starts out quiet, but the next wave of rain moves in with an 80% coverage by the early morning hours. The low will be around 45 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next rounds of widespread rain move through tonight through early afternoon Thursday. It looks like a brief lull with spotty rain Thursday afternoon to evening, and a high around 60 degrees. We could even warm a little overnight, out ahead of the last wave of rain Friday morning from a cold front. That timing leaves us in the low 60s early Friday morning, with an 80% coverage in rain and storms, then dropping to the low 50s Friday afternoon.

In total, our area is collecting around 3 inches of rain this week, with some higher totals of 4 plus inches possible on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We will monitor the flooding risk with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day Thursday through Friday morning. Gusts also pick up to around 45 mph late Thursday through early Friday, so trees can fall easier with a saturated ground.

Flooding risk from rounds of rain this week. (WVLT)

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess. We’ll be in the mid 40s Saturday with clouds moving in yet again. Spotty rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with scattered rain and isolated snow showers in the higher elevations through early Sunday. Sunday afternoon comes with spotty showers, and a high around 49 degrees.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.