The story behind a former African-American bottling company in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you know that Knoxville was also once home to a successful bottling company? It was a soft-drink manufacturer called the Brown Belle Bottling Company.

The company was founded by a Black business mogul by the name of A.G. Gaston in 1938, but he didn’t start the business here in Knoxville it actually was founded in Birmingham, Alabama

In the early 1980′s, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center had two classic bottles donated to them. One is a 7-ounce bottle and the other a 12 ounce. Each bottle has the name Brown Belle embossed on them.

Brown Belle became a household name in Knoxville in 1946 as A. G. Gaston had his bottling company expand to a number of southern cities, providing a variety of soft-drink flavors.

Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Center says the classic bottles were found in an old barn right off of Middlebrook Pike.

“They sought to really make it unique. So not only from doing the business but its’ flavors and so forth. There was the Joe Louis Punch. It was about honoring Black history and culture but it also was about creating something original, new fun, and flavorful. Something that people could really support and get behind,” shared Kesler.

Brown Belle lasted a short time in Knoxville after Mr. Gaston faced some financial issues forcing him to close all Brown Belle branches around 1951.

The Knoxville company was located near the old city at 514 Mee St.

The Beck Center says the Brown Belle Bottling company was a step forward in Black enterprise, providing full-time employment for a large number of the Black community in the area.

The building was eventually torn down during urban renewal.

