University of Tennessee takes part in Virtual Reality learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Determined to give a little upgrade to virtual learning, Mark Collins with the Haslam College of Business came up with a way to teach his marketing classes using virtual reality.

“I’ve been asked before how to compare it to zoom. It’s just night and day difference. In VR they have an avatar that still has their face. But engagement and discussion in class with VR were magnitudes better than what it was with zoom,” shared Collins.

The university’s distinguished lecturer says the school was able to get 30 Oculus headsets. While teaching his 2021 Fall Semester, Collins says his students were able to immerse themselves into learning business and marketing without a textbook. He says there’s a lot of opportunity and room to grow with teaching his VR lessons.

“Having a VR environment where the students are literally inside a supply chain. As upstream inventory is moving towards them, it moves downstream past them towards the customers. They can see bottlenecks and go fix them,” saidCollins.

Collins also says not only has his students enjoyed it, but so has he.

“It just was energizing for the students and for me too. We had a lot of fun learning it together and kind of sharing that space together,” said Collins.

Collins says his class isn’t strictly learning through the virtual headsets, it’s a hybrid type of class where students will still have face-to-face classes.

