What changes you can expect at Dollywood for the 2022 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Less than 3 weeks until Dollywood opens for the new season, and millions of dollars have been invested to make your park experience are memories worth repeating.

The first thing you’re going to notice different at Dollywood this year is the arrival experience. The goal was to build more toll booths and create more spaces so cars can get off of the roadway and into the parking lot. This new entry design will move 40 percent of the cars through faster.

“Plan was to shorten the amount of time that people are spending on the trams as much as 16 minutes less time to transport from the parking lot to the front gate,” said Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company. “You won’t have to unload a single thing from your stroller, you know when you come here so it’s really going to be just a nice way to say ‘we’re glad you’re here, and welcome to Dollywood. Parks and Resorts.”

These changes are all designed to handle the growth Dollywood and the Smoky Mountain Region have seen as a whole.

The new HeartSong Lodge, set to open fall of 2023, doubles the number of rooms on park. While DreamMore was designed as if you were entering Dolly’s home, this new lodge is all about the ways she relaxes and finds time to recharge.

The HeartSong Lodge & Resort will feature 302 rooms and be located near Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. (Dollywood)

“How she really recharges and rejuvenates herself. Because this is where she grew up, as you know, and this is the subject of so many songs that she’s written through the years. One named HeartSong as a matter of fact,” said spokesperson Pete Owens.

As the interest in the Smoky Mountain region increases, Dollywood says this is all part of their 10-year master plan to be a worldwide destination for the whole family.

“We’re right down the street from the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. they set a record last year with over 14 million visitors inbound to our town in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg to be able to take advantage of that. It makes perfectly good sense for us to capture on that strength of that inbound program,” added Naughton.

Dollywood plans the same festivals you’ve come to love like Flower and Food, Summer Celebration, Harvest and a Smoky Mountain Christmas.

Dollywood will open March 11 to season pass holders and on March 12 to the general public.

