Advertisement

What Sevier County roads are closed due to flooding?

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter shared a list of roads that were affected.
Many Sevier County roads are closed due to flooding.
Many Sevier County roads are closed due to flooding.(Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several roads in East Tennessee are uncrossable due to flooding and even mudslides, especially in Sevier County, according to officials. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter shared a list of affected roads.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

  • Burden Hill Road
  • Cades Cove Lopp
  • Cove Creek Way
  • George Harrison Way at South Shiloh Road
  • Maples Branch Road at Laurel Lane
  • Ridge Road at Armory
  • River Divide Road at Henderson Road
  • Waldens Creek Road at Little Valley
  • Whites School Road at both ends
  • Willa View Drive
  • Zion Hill Road at Zion Hill Church

Drivers are warned to use caution on other roads that are partially flooded:

  • Crossover Road
  • Douglas Dam Road at Kentwood Drive
  • Green Tree Road
  • Jones Cove Road at Shell Mountain

Sevier County Schools closed Wednesday due to the flooding. If you are traveling, remember: Turn around, don’t drown! The Pigeon Forge Police Department asked the public to help keep fire crews safe by avoiding roadways.

“Driving across the roadways impacts everyone,” the department shared.

Stay up to date with incoming weather on the WVLT’s First Alert Weather page.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
The company produces more than 10 million eggs a year in Mexico.
Mexican company talks opening first U.S. pharmaceutical egg farm in East Tennessee
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Four arrested outside of Powell Walmart for littering and theft
Homelessness in Powell sees major uptick
Jermaine Hayes, 31.
Police: Knoxville man arrested after drugs, stolen gun found in car with children

Latest News

Jacob Harmon, 15; Joshua Harmon, 12; Amber Harmon, 8.
Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 missing kids
Next wave moves in early Thursday.
Another lull for now before two more rounds of rain and flooding risks ahead
One in critical condition after hydroplaning car crashes into tractor-trailer on I-40
Roane Medical Center
Paranormal experience center to open in former Roane Medical Center building