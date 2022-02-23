What Sevier County roads are closed due to flooding?
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several roads in East Tennessee are uncrossable due to flooding and even mudslides, especially in Sevier County, according to officials. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter shared a list of affected roads.
The following roads are closed due to flooding:
- Burden Hill Road
- Cades Cove Lopp
- Cove Creek Way
- George Harrison Way at South Shiloh Road
- Maples Branch Road at Laurel Lane
- Ridge Road at Armory
- River Divide Road at Henderson Road
- Waldens Creek Road at Little Valley
- Whites School Road at both ends
- Willa View Drive
- Zion Hill Road at Zion Hill Church
Drivers are warned to use caution on other roads that are partially flooded:
- Crossover Road
- Douglas Dam Road at Kentwood Drive
- Green Tree Road
- Jones Cove Road at Shell Mountain
Sevier County Schools closed Wednesday due to the flooding. If you are traveling, remember: Turn around, don’t drown! The Pigeon Forge Police Department asked the public to help keep fire crews safe by avoiding roadways.
“Driving across the roadways impacts everyone,” the department shared.
