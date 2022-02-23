What Sevier County roads are closed due to flooding?

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several roads in East Tennessee are uncrossable due to flooding and even mudslides, especially in Sevier County, according to officials. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter shared a list of affected roads.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

Burden Hill Road

Cades Cove Lopp

Cove Creek Way

George Harrison Way at South Shiloh Road

Maples Branch Road at Laurel Lane

Ridge Road at Armory

River Divide Road at Henderson Road

Waldens Creek Road at Little Valley

Whites School Road at both ends

Willa View Drive

Zion Hill Road at Zion Hill Church

Drivers are warned to use caution on other roads that are partially flooded:

Crossover Road

Douglas Dam Road at Kentwood Drive

Green Tree Road

Jones Cove Road at Shell Mountain

Sevier County Schools closed Wednesday due to the flooding. If you are traveling, remember: Turn around, don’t drown! The Pigeon Forge Police Department asked the public to help keep fire crews safe by avoiding roadways.

“Driving across the roadways impacts everyone,” the department shared.

