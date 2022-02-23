Advertisement

Woman rescued from flooded car in East Knox County

Once she was rescued, the woman refused to go to the hospital, officials said.
By Zach McBride
Feb. 23, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire saved a woman from her vehicle after it got stuck on a flooded road in East Knox County Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a call came in around 6:30 a.m. from the woman saying her car was filling up with water and couldn’t get out.

Once on the scene, three divers suited up and pulled her to safety. The woman refused to go to the hospital, officials said.

No other injuries were reported. Curtis and Midway road closed Wednesday morning due to the incident.

This is a developing story.

