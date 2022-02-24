Baseball Vols put the bite to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 15 Tennessee got dominant performances all over the diamond in a 16-1 midweek victory over UNC Asheville on Wednesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Big Orange (4-0) blasted five home runs and scored in each of the first six innings to race out to a 12-0 lead.

Jordan Beck, Christian Moore, Trey Lipscomb, Luc Lipcius and Seth Stephenson all homered for UT as the Vols racked up nine extra-base hits for the game.

While the bats were doing damage early and often, Tennessee’s pitchers were holding the Bulldogs’ hitters in check as well, finishing the day with 18 strikeouts while allowing just four hits.

Sophomore left hander Zander Sechrist started and got the win after setting a career high with seven strikeouts in just three innings of work. Five different relievers each pitched one shutout inning for the Vols to secure the shutout, none more impressive than redshirt-junior flame thrower Ben Joyce, who had 10 pitches clocked at 100-plus mph in the fifth inning, including multiple pitches of 103 mph.

Freshmen pitchers Wyatt Evans, Gavin Brasosky and Grant Cherry all threw scoreless innings in their collegiate debuts and combined to strike out five batters. Returners Jake Fitzgibbons and Mark McLaughlin threw the other two innings.

Dylan Bacot led the Bulldogs (0-4) with two hits while Kevin Catrine broke up Tennessee’s shutout bid with a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning.

The Vols will be back in action at home this weekend to host Iona for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Friday’s series opener is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for all three games are available at AllVols.com

