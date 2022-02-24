Dinosaurs visit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital were treated to a great surprise on Thursday. Characters from the national touring Dino & Dragon Stroll event visited patients at the hospital.

While East Tennessee Children's Hospital does historic work to heal children, we didn't know it was quite...prehistoric.... Posted by East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Patients and hospital staff were able to interact with the life-like dinosaurs.

The tour will be at the Knoxville Convention Center on Feb. 26-27. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

