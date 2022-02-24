Dinosaurs visit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital were treated to a great surprise on Thursday. Characters from the national touring Dino & Dragon Stroll event visited patients at the hospital.
Patients and hospital staff were able to interact with the life-like dinosaurs.
The tour will be at the Knoxville Convention Center on Feb. 26-27. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.
