First Alert: High Water + One Final Round Of Rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a lengthy 12 hour break in the rain, but one last wave is on the way late tonight. The First Alert rolls on and we have dozens of (mostly smaller) roads closed, Many of us will have 5-6″ of rain by the time this week is all done.

The weekend is kind of cloudy, kind of cool, but much quieter. We have better sunshine and warming next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Please, please do not drive through floodwater. We’ve had a few swift-water rescues in recent days, and driving into flooded roads just is not worth it. Even though we have a lengthy break until about 1:00 a.m. Friday, streams and rivers could still rise. We call this ‘sunny flooding’ sometimes. Don’t let the lull fool you - more is on the way.

Late tonight, around midnight, many of us warm into the lower 60s, with an increasing south wind. That will technically be the ‘high’ Friday but rain promptly drops our temps.

Rain should begin on the Plateau (this is the last wave) around 1:00 a.m. Eastern. These showers and thunderstorms are around I-75 between roughly 3:00-5:00 a.m. These are moving into the mountains shortly after. Note: regular showers continue for a few hours. Most of us are dry before noon!

Temps are only in the 40s and 50s after, even if we get a hint of sunshine in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and fog are here Saturday morning. It’s really a gray weekend, with minimal hours of full sunshine. Late Saturday night, a thin line of rain impacts our southernmost counties. This lingers throughout Sunday morning but this rain is not a flood concern.

Monday and Tuesday bring better sunshine. Clouds return Tuesday afternoon and last overnight. We’re back near 70 degrees towards the end of next work-week.

