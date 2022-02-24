Get to know the new Knox County Schools superintendent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jon Rysewyk will step in as Knox County’s new superintendent at the beginning of the next school year after edging out Linda Cash in a vote by the board of education Tuesday night.

As a Claiborne High School graduate, he recalls his early days in East Tennessee. “Most of my time was spent playing basketball and any other sport basically 24/7,” said Rysewyk.

The man that’s held the job as the assistant superintendent said when he was in high school he had no plans of being a superintendent but rather thought he would be an attorney or go to medical school. It was that interest in science and biology that ultimately led Rysewyk to the classroom. First as a teaching intern at Bearden, then to Oliver Springs and Karns.

Rysewyk feels that experience in the classroom helps him better understand what the needs of teachers and students are as he steps into a bigger role.

“I remember it was so long ago but we’d pull together our money so we could buy a projector so we can project something. Of course, now we have them in every classroom it’s now all digitized, but it was fun pulling the whole science team together and having to figure out how we could get it done to give the kids more experiences,” said Rysewyk.

As far as any policies go, he said it’s too early to tell as a formal contract is still in the works.

Rysewyk said he grew up in the Army brat lifestyle, while his family moved around. Originally born in North Carolina, he now calls East TN home. His oldest daughter goes to UT, while his youngest is a sophomore at Central High School.

“We want a hometown and Knoxville has been that for us we’ve been able to raise our girls here. No intention of leaving we own a 17-acre farm with four horses, and we love it here it’s where we want to be,” said Rysewyk.

