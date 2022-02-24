Hawkins County EMA responds to car trapped in floodwaters
Officials with the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency responded to a submerged car Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. in Big Creek near Stanley Valley, according to a post from the agency. Responders from several other agencies assisted in the operation, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“We would like to thank all of the responders that responded to assist,” the post said.
