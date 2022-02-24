Advertisement

Hawkins County EMA responds to car trapped in floodwaters

Officials with the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency responded to a submerged car Wednesday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency responded to a submerged car Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in Big Creek near Stanley Valley, according to a post from the agency. Responders from several other agencies assisted in the operation, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Today at approximately 8:54 AM Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency was notified of a vehicle that was swept away...

Posted by Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency - Tennessee on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

“We would like to thank all of the responders that responded to assist,” the post said.

