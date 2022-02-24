Advertisement

Knoxville Sports Authority looking for interns

Internships start Summer of 2022
On Nov. 8, a joint meeting between the Knox County Commission and City Council will pave the...
On Nov. 8, a joint meeting between the Knox County Commission and City Council will pave the way for financing a new stadium in downtown Knoxville.(Moxley Carmichael)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The group tasked with the construction and operations of the new multi-use stadium in downtown Knoxville is looking for summer interns. Applications are being accepted from Feb. 22, 2022, to March 11, 2022. The internship starts in May and ends in August.

They’re looking for college juniors, seniors, recent graduates, and grad students that need experience in marketing, engineering or architecture.

You can apply here.

The Sports Authority Board is a joint board of the City of Knoxville and Knox County. The Board was created for the purpose of planning, financing, constructing and managing a multi-use stadium in Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Target theft suspects identified
Flood rescue in East Knox county
Woman rescued from flooded car in East Knox County
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Mom speaks out after forklift kills her 15-year-old son
Soaky Mountain shooting
Bond increased to $500K for woman charged in fatal Soaky Mountain shooting

Latest News

Flooding in Rutledge, from Dinah Prest
Two more rounds of downpours can lead to more flooding, First Alert Weather Day today
Flood rescue in East Knox county
Which East Tennessee roads are flooded?
The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Target theft suspects identified
UT Police said they want to make students aware that engaging in this type of behavior is a...
Flock camera hit leads to 3 arrests after University of Tennessee students shot with pellets