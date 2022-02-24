Knoxville Sports Authority looking for interns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The group tasked with the construction and operations of the new multi-use stadium in downtown Knoxville is looking for summer interns. Applications are being accepted from Feb. 22, 2022, to March 11, 2022. The internship starts in May and ends in August.

They’re looking for college juniors, seniors, recent graduates, and grad students that need experience in marketing, engineering or architecture.

You can apply here.

The Sports Authority Board is a joint board of the City of Knoxville and Knox County. The Board was created for the purpose of planning, financing, constructing and managing a multi-use stadium in Knoxville.

