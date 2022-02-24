Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting reported in Loudon County

Officers responded to the report of an armed man near Malibu Boats, located on Kimberly Way.
Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an officer-involved shooting in Loudon County Thursday, Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News.

Loudon City Police Officers responded to the report of an armed man near Malibu Boats, located on Kimberly Way, Fagiana said. After arriving, the situation escalated and ended in shots being fired, he said. No officers were hurt, but the condition of the suspect is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

