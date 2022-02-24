Officer-involved shooting reported in Loudon County

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an officer-involved shooting in Loudon County Thursday, Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News.

Loudon City Police Officers responded to the report of an armed man near Malibu Boats, located on Kimberly Way, Fagiana said. After arriving, the situation escalated and ended in shots being fired, he said. No officers were hurt, but the condition of the suspect is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

