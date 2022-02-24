Advertisement

Rural Metro responds to north Knox County house fire

Rural Metro crews responded to a north Knox County house fire Wednesday night around 10:40.
North Knox County fire
North Knox County fire(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro crews responded to a north Knox County house fire Wednesday night around 10:40. The fire was small, and started in a home on Oak Chase Road.

According to Rural Metro officials, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, reducing fire damage. The home did, however, suffer some moderate smoke damage. The family was outside when crews arrived and no one was injured.

“The leading cause of home fires occurs in the kitchen,” said Jeff Bagwell with the agency. “Always use caution while cooking and never leave stovetop cooking unattended.”

