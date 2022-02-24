Advertisement

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Knoxville police searching for theft suspects
Flood rescue in East Knox county
Woman rescued from flooded car in East Knox County
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Mom speaks out after forklift kills her 15-year-old son
Soaky Mountain shooting
Bond increased to $500K for woman charged in fatal Soaky Mountain shooting

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas governor order treats gender-confirming care as abuse
Jon Rysewyk wins superintendent position with 6-2 vote
Get to know the new Knox County Schools superintendent
SHERIFF RELAXES TATTOO AND FACIAL HAIR POLICY
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office laxing tattoo and facial hair restrictions