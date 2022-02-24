Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers react to Russia attacking Ukraine

Tennessee lawmakers are reacting to Russia attacking Ukraine Thursday morning.
Pecherskyi District, Kyiv, Ukraine(WILX)
By David Sikes
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

President Biden pledged new sanctions meant to punish Russia for an act of aggression that the international community had for weeks anticipated but could not prevent through diplomacy. Biden in a written statement condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine, and he promised the U.S. and its allies “will hold Russia accountable.”

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty released the following statement:

“Ukraine and its people are now under attack. The Russian dictator has brought war to the European continent. President Biden’s strategy to prevent this invasion has failed. Despite Ukrainian President Zelensky’s persistent call for pre-invasion sanctions, the Biden Administration chose to do nothing until it was too late and must now change course. I’m calling on President Biden to immediately demonstrate American strength by moving to reclaim our energy independence, secure our own borders, put in place safeguards to protect our critical infrastructure, impose decisive economic and financial hardship on Putin’s regime, work with our Allies and partners, including NATO, to boost Ukraine’s capability to defend itself, and strengthen NATO’s own defensive capabilities. President Biden must recognize the gravity and severity of this moment and do everything in his power to protect the safety and security of the American people,” Senator Hagerty said.

I strongly & unequivocally condemn Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. With the White House now stating the invasion has...

Posted by Senator Bill Hagerty on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn called on President Biden to take action against Russia and remove the country from the SWIFT banking system.

The Swift banking system is an international financial network that acts as the backbone for many financial institutions.

President Biden is expected to update the country around mid-day Thursday.

