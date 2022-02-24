Two more rounds of downpours can lead to more flooding, First Alert Weather Day today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Flooding continues to be a risk, with two more rounds of heavy rain on an already saturated ground. The WVLT First Alert Weather Day is Thursday through Friday morning, with the final wave of rain from a cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Water can rise faster, now that our area has already collect 2 to 3 inches of rain this week, and some are reporting 4 inches of rain already.

This morning is rainy for most, with some rumbles of thunder. We have an 80% coverage of our area through midday, which impacts more of the daytime hours than previous rounds. We’re starting the day around 45 degrees.

Thursday’s rainy system gradually lifts north in the afternoon, so tapering off south to north. This does leave the heaviest rainfall potential today along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. By the late afternoon, we’ll all have a mostly cloudy view and spotty rain. We’ll be around 60 degrees, with some late day warming possible.

We’re still looking an overnight high for Friday, in the low 60s, with the cold front moving through early to midmorning. This leaves us dropping to around 49 degrees at sunrise, with an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms early. Gusts top out around 40 mph, which paired with the saturated ground, there’s a greater risk for trees to fall. This is all part of our WVLT First Alert through Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another inch of rain moves through Southeast Tennessee, the northern half of East Tennessee has another 2 inches of rainfall, and isolated 3 inches of rain is possible from these last waves of rain. Use caution, and remember to never try to drive through high water. That road may not be intact anymore!

The WVLT First Alert ends late Friday morning, with a mostly cloudy midday and spotty rain to even some higher elevation snow showers, as temperatures dip to the mid 40s. We’ll see some afternoon cloud breaks, with an afternoon around 52 degrees, but the breeze makes it feel colder.

The weekend starts out cooler after that rainy mess. Saturday morning right at freezing, but a mostly cloudy view keeps us in the mid 40s. A stray snow shower is possible in the higher elevations, and spotty rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with scattered rain and isolated snow showers in the higher elevations through early Sunday. Clouds are breaking up Sunday afternoon, with spotty showers tapering off, and a high around 49 degrees.

Next week comes with a dry stretch, and we are gradually warming day to day.

